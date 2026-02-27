DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan’s Broadway Debut, TLC Musical & 50 Cent vs. T.I.

It is officially Megan season! Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents to Broadway with a debut role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Houston superstar will play a gender-flipped version of nightclub impresario Harold Zidler during an eight-week engagement from March 24th through May 17th in New York. Megan says theater is pushing her creatively, requiring a new level of discipline, preparation and storytelling. With the show closing its Broadway run in July, fans have limited time to catch her on stage.

Meanwhile, R&B fans in DC have something major to look forward to. The legendary group TLC is being honored with the stage musical CrazySexyCool at Arena Stage. The production will run from June 12 through August 9, with opening night set for June 26th. The show will spotlight the iconic trio’s journey, featuring characters inspired by T-Boz, Chilli and the late Left Eye.

And in hip-hop headlines, 50 Cent appears to be reigniting tensions with T.I., sparking renewed chatter online. While fans debate diss tracks and social media shade, some say they are officially exhausted from rap beef overload.

