Wiz Khalifa, Quavo Star In Crime Drama Moses The Black

Omar Epps 'Moses The Black' Crime Drama With Wiz Khalifa & Quavo Gets Release Date

The film follows a hardened Chicago gangster confronting guilt, faith and redemption. The movie premieres on major digital platforms worldwide, March 13. 

Published on February 27, 2026
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moses The Black"
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Moses The Black, the gritty crime drama led by Omar Epps, is officially set to hit digital platforms on March 13 across the United States and key international territories. The film, which also stars rapper Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and Chukwudi Iwuji, will be available on major video-on-demand services, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube Movies.

Executive produced by 50 Cent, who has solidified his name as a legit movie producer including action thrillers Den of Thieves and the boxing drama Southpaw, the film blends street realism with spiritual reckoning. An original soundtrack curated by Wiz Khalifa and collaborators underscores the film’s emotional weight.

Inspired by the remarkable true story of the fourth-century saint Moses the Black, the film reimagines the legend in a modern-day setting. It follows a hardened Chicago gangster forced to confront the consequences of his violent life, setting him on a path toward redemption. As his world closes in, the story becomes a meditation on guilt, faith, transformation, and the possibility of grace — even for those who seem beyond saving.

Beyond its U.S. debut, Moses The Black will roll out simultaneously in several major international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Greece, Portugal, Scandinavia, Austria, and the Benelux region. The release will also extend across Central and Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Caribbean. Additional launches in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and throughout Latin America are expected shortly after the initial premiere.

With its blend of star power, street-edge storytelling, and spiritual undertones, Moses The Black aims to deliver a gripping tale of redemption to audiences worldwide.

Omar Epps ‘Moses The Black’ Crime Drama With Wiz Khalifa & Quavo Gets Release Date was originally published on cassiuslife.com

