What-A-Whoopin: Attacker Gets The Ultimate Beat Down

At a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, a viral video was captured of an employee putting a beatdown on an attacker behind the counter using kitchen equipment.

A witness by the name of Billy Jones was casually eating at the Waterburger located on North Main Street when he said a man wearing all black entered the building and began attacking a worker.

Jones says that another employee hit the man in the head with a wire fry basket, knocking him to the ground. The witness, Jones, began recording as the manager continuously struck the attacker with a trashcan. In the suspect’s recording, you can hear other employees shouting for someone to press the panic button.

Eventually, the suspect left the building, and workers called 911.

