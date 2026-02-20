Lil Jon Lays His Son Nathan Smith To Rest On First Day Of Ramadan

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lil Jon laid his son to rest two weeks after his untimely passing, choosing a meaningful date for the burial.

The family waited until the first day of Ramadan to bury Nathan Murray Smith. In a heartfelt post shared to social media, Jon included several photos of his son along with a message reflecting the sacred month.

“On the first day of Ramadan yesterday. We laid my only son to rest. In this holy month, I’m asking for extra du’a (prayer) for him and for our family. Please pray that Allah grants him Jannah (heaven) and grants sabr, mercy, and strength, Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji-un.”

The pioneer of Crunk music’s son, Nathan, was also a DJ who performed under the name DJ Young Slade. Following in his father’s footsteps, he carved out his own lane behind the turntables, building his own reputation through his love of music.

After his passing at age 27, the family also released a statement expressing their grief.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

As Lil Jon’s family continue to mourn, Nathan’s memory lives on forever.

