CIAA 2026 Arena Performances To Feature Marsha Ambrosius, K Camp, & Gabby Samone

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is gearing up to bring championship basketball and culture back to Baltimore as the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament takes over CFG Bank Arena next week. Organizers say fans can expect more than just high-level competition on the court, with a packed lineup of arena performances and community events designed to celebrate HBCU pride and Black excellence.

Headlining this year’s arena entertainment are acclaimed R&B vocalist Marsha Ambrosius, chart-topping hip-hop artist K Camp, and rising powerhouse singer Gabby Samone. The trio will deliver center-court performances throughout tournament week, adding star power and energy to the championship atmosphere.

Additional performances from Dria The Artist, Cadence Peace, MAPY, Jaydon, and renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips are scheduled during key tournament moments, including games on Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28. Organizers say the live entertainment will keep fans engaged between matchups and elevate the overall arena experience.

The tournament tips off Tuesday, February 24 at 10 a.m., featuring 12 CIAA member institutions competing in 22 men’s and women’s championship games. But tournament week extends far beyond basketball. Signature events include Fan Fest, a Career Expo and Education Day, community service initiatives, step shows, A-list parties, the John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and town halls focused on education, health, financial wellness, and innovation.

Known by its rallying cry “#FebruaryIsCIAA,” the annual tournament has become a national gathering that draws more than 100,000 alumni, students, families, and fans to Baltimore each year, closing out Black History Month with a weeklong celebration of legacy and community.

Now in its fifth year in Baltimore, the CIAA Tournament has generated more than $100 million in economic impact for the city and awarded millions in scholarships to student-athletes. Leaders say the event continues to shape generations both on and off the court, reinforcing its role as one of the country’s most anticipated HBCU sporting and cultural traditions.