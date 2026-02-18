J. Cole Adds More Dates For “The Fall-Off” World Tour

SIMONCHASALOW – @simonchasalow

J. Cole is expanding his highly anticipated world tour in support of his latest album, The Fall-Off. Just days after the initial announcement on Monday, the rapper revealed additional dates in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Houston, and Dallas, with shows scheduled between July and September.

The tour is set to launch on July 11 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. From there, Cole will make stops in major cities across North America, including Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Montreal, Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles. The North American leg will conclude with a special hometown performance in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in September.

Following the U.S. and Canada run, Cole will take the tour overseas. The international leg begins in Berlin and continues through Amsterdam, London, Paris, Stockholm, Melbourne, Sydney, and several other cities around the globe.

With new dates already added, anticipation continues to build as fans prepare for what promises to be one of the year’s biggest tours.