J. Cole Sells Physical Copies of ‘The Fall-Off’ Out Of Old His Honda: ‘Catch Me Outside’
Rap mogul J. Cole told fans to “catch him outside” as he travelled across the state to sell physical copies of his new album The Fall-Off. And he still could pop up in a city near you.
The two-time Grammy winner posted on social media over the weekend that he was going to be going on a Trunk Sale Tour. Selling copies of his new album in the back of his old Honda Civic that he used to drive before becoming famous.
“As a teenager, I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell,” Cole continued. “I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers “yo you like hip hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch.”
So far, the artist has gone to public spots like Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Next, he pulled up to Chapel Hill before the UNC game Saturday evening.
The rapper also announced he was heading to Greensboro at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T), and was met with a crowd of fans awaiting his arrival.
On Sunday, J. Cole pulled up to the South End in Charlotte, continuing his Trunk Tour across the state.
There haven’t been any updates on whether or not the rapper will continue travelling to different cities this week to promote the album.
On Friday, J. Cole released his double album The Fall-Off. His seventh studio folllowing The Off-Season. The artist mentioned that this newest album is a full circle moment from his first mixtape, The Come Up, and has intentions to be his last release before retiring from rap and hip-hop altogether.
