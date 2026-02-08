LaRussell Goes From Backyard Shows to Super Bowl Stage

Bay Area rapper LaRussell turned one of his biggest dreams into reality by going from hosting backyard shows in his Vallejo neighborhood to performing at the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert and serving as the official house band at Levi’s Stadium during the big game. What started as community gigs in his own backyard built a loyal following and eventually caught national attention, leading to a partnership with Roc Nation and a spot on one of the biggest stages in the world. LaRussell’s performance brought that raw independent energy fans love, proving that you can grind on your own terms and still rise to the top. His journey from local block parties to the Super Bowl has fans everywhere inspired and cheering him on as he puts Bay Area culture on the global spotlight.

