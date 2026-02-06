Arctic Blast Brings Snow, High Winds, And Dangerous Cold to Maryland

Source: R1 / Canva

A powerful Arctic cold front is set to sweep across Maryland on Friday, bringing rounds of snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. The wintry weather will be followed by dangerously cold temperatures and intense winds late Friday night through Sunday morning, creating hazardous conditions statewide.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect across all of Maryland from early Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Wind gusts are expected to reach between 50 and 60 miles per hour at times, increasing the risk for downed tree limbs and isolated power outages.

Several counties, including Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, and Caroline, will be under an Extreme Cold Warning from Saturday through Sunday morning. Wind chills in some areas could drop as low as minus 10 to minus 15 degrees. These conditions can be dangerous for both people and pets, with frostbite and hypothermia possible in less than an hour. Residents are strongly urged to stay indoors when possible and limit time outside.

Carroll and Anne Arundel counties will be under a Cold Weather Advisory, with wind chills as low as minus 13 degrees expected.

Western Maryland will face the most severe winter conditions. Garrett County remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 7 a.m. Saturday, with forecasts calling for 6 to 8 inches of snow, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and near-blizzard conditions. Travel, especially along I-68, may become extremely dangerous from Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Friday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for central Maryland, including Baltimore, due to the potential for slick roads during the evening commute. Snow showers are expected to develop between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., with light accumulations but possible icy patches, especially on untreated roads. Temperatures will plunge overnight into the teens, increasing the risk of slippery travel into early Saturday. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution.