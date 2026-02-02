Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Former Fugees artists Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean reunited onstage for a powerful performance of “Killing Me Softly” at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 1.

The star-studded performance honored two late icons of soul music, Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, who passed in 2025.

Hill acted as a maestro of the performance, appearing center stage as she sang gracefully while also calling on to her musical colleagues who were also part of the tribute. Before the performance, she honored her friend and collaborator D’Angelo before breaking into their duet song “Nothing Even Matters.”

Following Hill included Lucky Daye, performing “Brown Sugar” from D’Angelo’s 1995 debut, along with Raphael Saadiq and Anthony Hamilton, who were also close collaborators with the late soul icon. Leon Thomas followed with a rendition of “Devil’s Pie” from the artist’s Grammy-winning Voodoo album. Bilal and Jon Baptiste also honored D’Angelo with his song “Africa” and record hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

As the tribute segued to honor Roberta Flack, other stars fled onstage, Lalah Hathaway, daughter of Flack’s longtime collaborator Donny Hathaway— October London, John Legend and Chaka Khan.

The tribute wrapped with Hill calling fellow Fugees member Jean to the stage as the ensemble of star-studded performers sang “Killing Me Softly” together, a rendition of Flack’s original that the Fugees released in 1996.

The performance ended in a chorus of Amens as a tribute to the late “Total Praise” gospel icon Richard Smallwood.

This was Hill’s first performance on the Grammy stage in 27 years.

D’Angelo passed on October 14 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51 years old. Flack passed on February 22 at 88 after announcing she had been diagnosed with ALS in 2022.

You can watch the full tribute below.

Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Reunite For Star-Studded Grammys Tribute was originally published on foxync.com