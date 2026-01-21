Angel Reese Joins Netflix Hit Series “The Hunting Wives” Season 2

Source: Netflix / Netflix

WNBA star Angel Reese has refused to let her basketball success define her life. She’s a fashion icon, a wildly successful podcaster who often goes viral and now we can add actress to her growing list of bonafides as the Chicago Sky forward has joined the cast of The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Netflix announced that Reese has been added to the show in the co-starring role of “Trainer Barbie” in the upcoming season. The news was announced on X and was confirmed by Deadline.

Reese manifested the role for herself after she took to social media in August to mention she loved the show.

“Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch.” The series creator, Rebecca Cutter, thanked Reese for being a fan, to which she replied, “Just let me know if you need me for season 2.”

Starring Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow and adapted from May Cobb’s bestselling novel, the series centers on a woman whose life is upended after relocating with her family from Boston to Texas. What begins as a glamorous new friendship with a wealthy socialite quickly spirals into something far darker, pulling her into a world of fixation, manipulation, and lethal consequences.

The second season moves beyond the source material, picking up from the explosive ending of Season 1. When Season 2 opens, Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Åkerman) are estranged, their alliance fractured. But unresolved truths and emerging threats make separation impossible. As they’re drawn back into each other’s orbit, the balance of power shifts — and it becomes unclear who’s setting the trap and who’s about to fall into it.

“Returning main cast includes Jaime Ray Newman (Callie), Dermot Mulroney (Jed), Evan Jonigkeit (Graham) and George Ferrier (Brad). Season 1 recurring cast members Karen Rodriguez, who plays Deputy Salazar, and Hunter Emery, who plays her partner Deputy Flynn, were promoted to series regulars. Branton Box, who plays their boss Sheriff Johnny, is set to continue as a recurring guest star in Season 2,” Deadline reports.

The Hunting Wives isn’t Reese’s first experience on screen, as she appeared in A House of Dynamite starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. Reese played herself in the political thriller.

