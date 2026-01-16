TikToks & Lip Locks: Mystery Woman Identified From Desmond Scott’s Alleged Spit-Swapping Shenanigans Amid Kristy Scott Divorce Filing

Whomst? Well, now we seemingly know because the TikToker my might move fast, but the internet moves even faster!

The ink was barely dry on Kristy Scott’s divorce filing when a video seemingly showed Desmond Scott popping out and packing on the PDA with a new woman two days later. Internet investigators have been speculating about who was straddling and smooching the social media star ever since.



TMZ reports sources close to the situation identified the blonde bombshell as Marissa Springer. The 24-year-old is a Houston-based model and student on her way to an MBA at UH Bauer. As BOSSIP previously reported, Desmond and Marissa were allegedly spotted getting hot and heavy in a booth of the Houston hotspot Sante. He has yet to comment on it, but his fans have had plenty to say.

The not-so-sneaky link raised questions about the timeline of the Scott’s 11-year marriage ending. In Kristy’s divorce documents, she claimed that Desmond’s infidelity ruined any chances of reconciliation for the estranged couple, who went from high school sweethearts to married with two children.

The next day, Desmond released a statement that admitted he “made choices that I am not proud of” after he requested a separation “towards the end of 2025.” That was only a few weeks ago so fans wondered if the woman from the make-out video was in the picture before the divorce filing.

Sources Say Marissa Springer Just Met Desmond Scott The Night Of The Video

The anonymous insiders claim that Marissa only met Desmond Sunday night through a mutual friend. She reportedly had no idea about his TikTok titan status and assumed he was single at the time.

The video was spicy for some strangers, but the sources claim the puckered up pair instantly hit it off shortly before the kiss. Once a good bit of liquor hit their systems, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

With Marissa’s Bachelor’s degree in marketing, this business baddie is no stranger to going viral. However, she’s about to reach another level of social media fame after this spontaneous entanglement.

It’s unclear whether this was just one-time random run-in or if we’ll see her keep some couples content going with Desmond.

Meanwhile, Kristy revealed that she’s moving on with a new look, but not moving out of the massive and lavish home the former couple just built. “Same address,” she captioned the serious of stunning snaps in a skintight red dress and sleek bob. Fans joked that nothing shows a woman is over it like a haircut.

