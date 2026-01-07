Stephen Miller Loves Being A Colonizer And Terrorist, And His Comments About Running Venezuela Prove It

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

After the news broke that President Donald Trump had confirmed that his administration carried out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela, and that our government went into the country and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, I wrote a piece about how, under Trump, the U.S. isn’t even hiding that it is an imperialist nation that assumes authority over sovereign nations, destabilizes their governments, and plunders their natural resources. I’m sure there were Trump loyalists who were all ready to accuse me of suffering from the fictional disease they call “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

So, fine — since we journalists of the leftist, “woke,” communist, “fake news” media aren’t worth listening to on these matters, one doesn’t need to take our word for it. Instead, one can simply listen to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and let him tell it.

On Monday, during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Miller was asked about Trump’s previous statement that the U.S. will “run the country” of Venezuela until his administration decides otherwise, a statement Secretary of State Marco Rubio began walking back the next day.

Miller would not be so kind or practical. He seems to really love being a colonizer.

Miller began by insisting that, “by definition,” the U.S. now runs Venezuela.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We are in charge because we have the United States military stationed outside the country. We set the terms and conditions,” Miller said. “We have a complete embargo on all of their oil and their ability to do commerce. So for them to do commerce, they need our permission. For them to be able to run an economy, they need our permission. So, the United States is in charge. The United States is using its military to secure our interests unapologetically in our hemisphere. We’re a superpower, and under President Trump, we are going to conduct ourselves as a superpower. It is absurd that we would allow a nation in our own backyard to become the supplier of resources to our adversaries, but not to us.”

Mind you, just last month, during the Christmas holiday, Miller was tweeting about how the U.S. never “needed infinity migrants from the third world,” and about how the U.S. supposedly engaged in the “redistribution of our national resources to the states and peoples of the undeveloped world” — and now, here he is positing that the U.S. is entitled to the resources of another nation just because it’s a “superpower” with the military muscle to take them.

Tapper tried to interject, pointing out that Venezuela is a “sovereign nation” and that the only thing “absurd” is the idea that the U.S. has the authority to tell sovereign nations what they can and can’t do with their own resources. However, Miller would not be deterred, or even interrupted, as he went on to claim the U.S. government had the right to seize control due to the the Monroe Doctrine — signed by President James Monroe in 1823 to send the message to European powers that, according to Monroe, they were obligated to respect the Western Hemisphere as the United States’ sphere of interest — and the “Trump Doctrine,” which doesn’t exist outside of the minds of MAGA cultists and Trump himself, who renamed the policy the “Donroe Doctrine,” because our president is an egotistical moron, who loves adding his name to things.

“We went into the country, and we seized the leader of Venezuela,” Tapper pointed out, as if Miller was supposed to suddenly snap out of his authoritarian stupor and realize what an international terrorist he sounded like.

But, again, Miller loves being a colonizer — and, apparently, an international terrorist.

“Damn straight we did!” Miller responded.

So, there you have it, good people. Don’t take it from me; take it from the horse’s mouth.

Miller isn’t saying the quiet part out loud; he’s making it clear that there is no quiet part anymore.

SEE ALSO:

Stephen Miller Faces Blacklash After Citing Trump’s ‘Plenary Authority’ On CNN Interview

Stephen Miller Dreams Of A White Nationalist Christmas





Stephen Miller Loves Being A Colonizer And Terrorist, And His Comments About Running Venezuela Prove It was originally published on newsone.com