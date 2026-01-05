Rihanna Links With Brandy & Monica Backstage on The Boy Is Mine Tour

Source:

In a video circulating on social media, Rihanna pops up in what appears to be a backstage interaction with Brandy and Monica, and the energy is exactly what fans hoped for.

As the clip rolls, Brandy looks genuinely shocked as Rihanna leans into the moment, laughing and boldly declaring, “The boy is mine, bitch!”.

This immediately sent social media into a frenzy. Right on cue, Monica slides into the frame, matching the energy and turning the already iconic moment into pure comedy.

The clip feels less like a celebrity cameo and more like a legendary R&B link-up happening in real time. These three women whose music shaped generations, sharing a carefree, unscripted moment behind the scenes.

The Boy Is Mine tour has been bringing out star after star, and moments like this are proof that the impact of Brandy and Monica still runs deep across the culture.

When artists like Rihanna pull up just to vibe, it says everything about the legacy being celebrated on this tour.

One thing’s for sure — backstage or onstage, this tour keeps giving the internet exactly what it wants.

