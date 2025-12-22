Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 22, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. Today’s top stories include a significant political challenge in Mississippi, a major development in the Jam Master J murder case, and a massive settlement involving two major car manufacturers. ✕

New Political Contender in Mississippi A new political contender is emerging in Mississippi. Evan Turnage, a 33-year-old Yale-educated attorney from Jackson, has announced he will challenge longtime U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson in the Democratic primary. Thompson has represented Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district since 1993. Turnage, who previously worked as a top aide for Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, is presenting himself as a fresh, generational alternative. His campaign platform centers on affordability, building economic power, and a “come home” agenda designed to combat Mississippi’s ongoing brain drain by encouraging talented residents to stay and build their futures in the state.

A Judge Overtunes Convictions in the Murder of Jam Master J. In a stunning turn of events, a judge has overturned one of the two convictions in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC legend Jam Master J. The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to establish a motive for one of the convicted men, though the second conviction was upheld. This decision adds another complex layer to a case that remained unsolved for nearly two decades before arrests were finally made in 2020. The killing of Jam Master J, born Jason Mizell, was a tragic moment in hip-hop history that shook the music world, following the deaths of fellow icons Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.