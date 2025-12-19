Twin, Where Have You Been? Tia Mowry Shuts Down Rift Rumors With Tamera Mowry-Housley, Reveals ‘A Pact’ For ‘Sister, Sister’ Solidarity

Tia Mowry set the record straight about a rumored beef with twin Tamera Mowry-Housley, and confirmed where the Sister, Sister stars stand today.

The dynamic duo has captured our hearts and minds for more othan 20 years, so murmurs that they weren’t close anymore left fans concerned and disappointed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tia put an end to the speculation once and for all. They may have grown up with separate lives that keep them busy, but Tia confirmed the sitcom stars still haven’t grown apart.

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance. And that was not the case! The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up,” Tia revealed.

“We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it,” she continued.

Like any relationship, it takes effort to maintain and the beloved Twitches actresses are both putting in the work.

“My sister and I, we’ve made a pact with each other that we’ll reach out once per week, and that’s on Sundays,” Tia said.

All the Mowry siblings, including younger brothers Tahj and Tavior, reunite at least once a year for the holidays, alternating between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to PEOPLE.

Whew, that’s a relief after comments about their twinergy on Tia Mowry: My Next Act raised alarms among fans. As BOSSIP previously reported, during an emotional moment navigating a new coparenting arrangement with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, Tia tearfully wished that she and Tamera “were still close” and she “could pick up the phone and call her.”

However, this didn’t mean that they weren’t on speaking terms, like many assumed. Tia later clarified that she missed how accessible her sister used to be before their lives evolved with busy families and careers in different cities.

“She is a mother. Her children need her. She is also a wife. Her husband needs her. So she’s just not as accessible as the way it used to be. So I’m comparing it to what it used to be. But I literally just talked to her yesterday,” Tia clarified. “Everything is good.”

Welp, when you started out sharing the womb, the distance between Los Angeles and Napa Valley does seem like a huge separation. Even when life, conflicting schedules, and SoCal traffic kept them apart, Tia and Tamera always had each other’s backs.

