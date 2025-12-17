DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Young Thug Proposes, 21 Savage’s Plea, and Oscars Move to YouTube

Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist with a massive ring.

21 Savage urges Young Thug and Gunna to reconcile for the culture.

Oscars to stream on YouTube, marking a shift to digital entertainment.

Love is in the air, beefs are being squashed (hopefully), and Hollywood is shaking up how we watch awards. Today’s Daily Dirt is packed with major headlines, from heartwarming proposals to digital game-changers. Let’s get into what’s got the timeline talking.

Young Thug Puts a Ring on It

First up, congratulations are in order for Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist! At a sold-out concert in Atlanta last night, Thugger made it official and popped the question. The “Stuck on You” rapper got down on one knee, and let’s just say the ring is blinding. Fans online have been buzzing about the size of the rock, and rightfully so—it is massive. After sticking beside him through his lengthy trial and incarceration, Mariah now has some serious hardware to show for their bond. We love to see Black love winning, especially right before the holidays. Maybe we’ll see them in matching pajamas this Christmas after all!

21 Savage Plays Peacemaker

While Young Thug is celebrating love, his peer 21 Savage is trying to spread some brotherly love. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), 21 publicly urged Young Thug and Gunna to end their rift. He called for the two to hop on the phone and fix their relationship, reminding Thug that he knew Gunna wasn’t a “gangster” from the jump and that they swept it under the rug back then.

“We ain’t get but trauma from that,” 21 Savage wrote, speaking for the streets and the fans who just want to see the YSL family reunited. He’s pushing for them to squash the issues and get back to making bangers together. It’s a bold public move, but if anyone can get through to them, maybe it’s 21. We are all hoping for a Christmas miracle reconciliation because the culture needs that musical reunion.

The Oscars Head to YouTube

In a move that signals a massive shift in how we consume entertainment, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a historic deal. After decades on ABC, the Oscars are officially moving to YouTube. The 101st Oscars ceremony, taking place in 2029, will be telecast on the streaming giant, with the deal running through 2033.

This partnership highlights the undeniable dominance of digital media. As traditional cable viewership shifts, Hollywood is recognizing that the future is online. It’s a “spooky” time for traditional networks as tech giants continue to scoop up live events, but for viewers, it might just mean easier access to the biggest night in film. Get your popcorn ready for the streaming era.

