So Sad: Jessica White Says She’s In ‘Deep Despair’ After Suffering A Miscarriage

The path to becoming a mother is often deeply personal, but Love & Hip Hop star Jessica White is bravely making her agonizing journey public after suffering a recent, heartbreaking miscarriage. The loss comes after the reality star previously revealed she’s experienced six pregnancy losses.



On Sunday, Dec. 14., the model posted a emotional message on Instagram revealing that she lost her baby boy. The post featured videos of rubbing her belly, being injected with an IVF needle by her husband, Nathan Wong, and enjoying picturesque beachside moments.

In her caption, she shared her late son’s name, Makoa Aaru Preston Wong, revealing that Makoa means “brave man” or “fearless.” In her emotional post, she described Makoa as her “peaceful warrior” and a source of immense inspiration, writing that he “transformed everything about me” and gave her the “precious gift of feeling life within.”

White detailed the depth of her grief, saying she had “fought relentlessly to keep him safe, but my womb couldn’t hold him.” She also gave thanks to her husband for his unwavering support, calling him her “best friend and protector” as they navigated the devastating loss together.

“Together, we know what needs to be done next time,” she wrote, adding that Makoa “will forever remain our greatest teacher” who “rests eternally in my heart.”

Jessica White Has Been Open About Her Ongoing Path To Motherhood

Jessica opened up about her fertility journey last year, telling Page Six that she was undergoing IVF.

White said she felt the physical side effects of the hormones, including”hot flashes,” frequent “crying,” and feeling “mad about the wind blowing.” She even referred to herself as a real-life “pincushion” due to the constant shots required for the process.

She also shared that she had a sizable uterine fibroid and a 10-centimeter cyst, which prevented her from successfully carrying a fetus to term and resulted in six pregnancy losses.

“I had six miscarriages,” said White, who previously had a miscarriage with her ex, Nick Cannon, that she spoke about publicly in 2021. “No baby could actually survive in my womb in the first place.

Back then, she revealed that she was heartbroken to hear that the actor was expecting a baby with Brittany Bell just two weeks after they quietly lost a child.

She went on to say in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that she found out about Bell’s pregnancy via Instagram while they were still together, prompting her to send a public message to Cannon that she says was misinterpreted and sparked backlash.

She ultimately chose to end the tumultuous, years-long relationship, noting that Cannon’s failure to publicly defend her made it easy for her to “choose myself” and walk away. Cannon later took “full accountability” for the way the situation was handled, admitting the public narrative created by his silence damaged their relationship.

Now after finding renewed happiness, the model announced her engagement to Nathan Wong in October.



We’re sending best wishes to Jessica White during this difficult time.

