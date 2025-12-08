Ja Rule Rips 50 Cent For Cashing In On Diddy Scandal, Highlights His Domestic Violence Allegations & Dares Him To Donate Doc Profits

Ja Rule criticizes 50 Cent for using Diddy docuseries to cash in on old grudges, not help victims.

Ja Rule points to 50 Cent's own domestic violence allegations, urging him to donate profits to charity.

Ja Rule says he's not condoning Diddy's behavior, but wants equal scrutiny for all stars accused of misconduct.

Ja Rule is putting the spotlight on the domestic violence allegations against 50 Cent as the rapper’s Diddy docuseries dominates Netflix.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Alexander Tamargo

The long-running rivalry between the musicians is getting contentious once again, this time, over the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The Netflix docuseries was executive-produced by 50 Cent, digging into years of allegations against Diddy, including claims of abuse, misconduct, and more throughout both his personal life and his business. While it’s undoubtedly an important story to tell as Combs sits behind bars, some fans are convinced that 50 Cent leading the charge is solely for personal reasons and not to actually help victims.

Ja Rule took to X–formerly known as Twitter–to call out 50 Cent, accusing him of pretending to care about victims while actually using the documentary for personal gain. In a series of lengthy posts, the singer and rapper claimed that the project wasn’t rooted in justice, but rather, cashing in on old grudges. He went on to label 50 a “dry snitch” and accused him of publicly exposing others while ignoring his own past.

“Let’s be real that n**** dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc,” Ja wrote on Sunday, Dec. 7. “Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence.”

He continued by writing, “Hermans no different… ALLEGEDLY!!” before pointing to 50’s legal history, including in 2013, when he was accused of kicking his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy–with whom he shares 13-year-old son Sire–and damaging her property.

The tweet also mentioned that the case resulted in a plea deal in which Fif pleaded no contest to one vandalism charge while other counts, including domestic violence, were dropped. Ja’s post also referenced Joy’s publicly accusing Fifty in March 2024 of rape and physically abusing her over the years.

Back in May, 50 Cent sued Joy for defamation in response to her claims, and in November, he filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

Ja also made sure to clarify that he’s “not condoning” anything Combs is accused of; he just wants fans to have that same energy for other stars.

“I’m not condoning Diddy’s behavior, I’m showcasing Herman’s character,” he wrote in response to a fan saying they’re on 50’s side.

This pushback from Ja Rule comes as Diddy’s legal team continues to push back against the Netflix series, calling it a “shameful” hit piece and accusing the filmmakers of using unauthorized footage. Netflix has insisted that all materials in the series were lawfully obtained.

As of now, 50 Cent has not publicly responded to Ja Rule’s comments. His Instagram antics are currently focused on another beef with Beanie Sigel, so it’s safe to assume once he’s done with those posts, he’ll move on to responding to Ja Rule.

The post Ja Rule Rips 50 Cent For Cashing In On Diddy Scandal, Highlights His Domestic Violence Allegations & Dares Him To Donate Doc Profits appeared first on Bossip.

Ja Rule Rips 50 Cent For Cashing In On Diddy Scandal, Highlights His Domestic Violence Allegations & Dares Him To Donate Doc Profits was originally published on bossip.com