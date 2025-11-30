Baltimore ranks as fifth-worst city for porch piracy

Radio ONE

Baltimore has been ranked as the fifth worst city for porch piracy, out of 10 major U.S. cities polled. According to the Safewise.com report there has seen a staggering 67% increase in package thefts from last year. The report says the total cost to victims so far this year has exceeded $159 million.

FOX45 reports,

In Federal Hill, residents are feeling the impact. One resident remarked, “Property crime here in this neighborhood is probably the number one factor. So porch piracy.” Another added, “If you’re looking for a package in this neighborhood, this is a good spot.”

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates has advocated for increased focus on quality-of-life crimes. Bates initiated a citation docket to address such offenses, including thefts up to $1,500, which encompass most porch piracy cases. “We’ve had the citation docket for almost three years. In three years they’ve written a thousand citations. But Baltimore Police Department only written 300.”