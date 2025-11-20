DMV Local Recap: Maryland’s $25 Minimum Wage Push

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

A new statewide effort is gaining momentum in Maryland to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour, sparking one of the most significant wage debates in the state’s history. Led by the national advocacy group Fair Wage, the proposal aims to amend Maryland’s constitution to establish what would be the highest statewide minimum wage in the nation.

This initiative also seeks to eliminate exceptions for tipped and youth workers, ensuring all employees benefit from the increase. Volunteers have already started a signature drive to get the measure on the 2026 ballot. If they gather enough signatures, state lawmakers will have the choice to either pass the wage increase themselves or put the question directly to voters.

Supporters argue that Maryland’s current $15 minimum wage is no longer sufficient to cover the rising cost of living. With families across the state facing increasing prices for housing, food, transportation, and childcare, local leaders acknowledge that many workers continue to struggle. This proposed wage hike is seen as a necessary step to address inflation and provide financial stability for working families. The success of this push now depends on public support and the number of signatures gathered.

