Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét

Source: Ciara and Victoria Monet

Ciara and Victoria Monét sat down for a candid conversation about motherhood and the two opened up about motherhood in a way many mothers can relate to. While a clip of Ciara and Monet putting their knees to the test has gone viral, their convo was so much deeper than that.

During the honest chat, on Level Up Radio, Ciara revealed she learned to embrace, including what she described as her “jello belly.”

“My stomach will never be what it was before I had babies,” she revealed while discussing the things she’s stopped worrying about. “Listen, we keeps it cute under the shirts. I keep it cute under the high-waisted jeans, but the belly will never be the same,” She explained. “Underneath my t-shirts the facts are it’s a little like the skin ain’t quite tight like you know so I’ve stopped worrying about that because I cannot like it’s just what it is these are my beauty marks right so I’m like okay I’ve embraced that I find ways to like dress around it and for myself and so I love that I’ve stopped worrying about it.”

The “Body Party” singer decided to share that information because she knows there are so many women who could relate to it. According to Ci Ci, her first child Future Jr. laid on one side of her stomach. And after four children, her stretch marks are the inspiration behind her vulnerable song, “Beauty Marks.”

While Victoria Monét has abs of steel after one child, she can certainly relate to the pressure women and entertainers feel, even if it’s something as simple as face tuning a photo or using filers. “The fact that we are basing our idea of perfection on people who don’t even look like that themselves. You know what I’m saying? Because look at the cover of a magazine. It’s like you know that they’ve smoothed the skin and they inched it in and they you know the apps. We know a little touch. Yeah. You know what I’m saying? So, and that’s perfectly fine because most of the world won’t ever see you in person. So, do your thing. But also just know that not to base your beauty standards on something that’s not real. The filters, the That’s it. Because we’re real out here and once you step out of the matrix, you’ll see that it’s beautiful.”

The duo also teased their upcoming collaboration, which has fans on the edge of their seats. Watch the full conversation, below:

Ciara Reveals She Had To Learn To Embrace Her ‘Jello Belly’ In Candid Convo With Victoria Monét was originally published on hellobeautiful.com