Justin Tucker Reinstated After 10-Game Suspension

Published on November 14, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Justin Tucker is officially eligible to return to the NFL this week after completing a 10-game suspension tied to violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. The former Baltimore Ravens kicker was disciplined in June after multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area accused him of inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct.

Following an investigation, the NFL handed down a 10-game suspension that Tucker was allowed to serve as a free agent. As of Nov. 11, the league has reinstated the 35-year-old, clearing him to sign with any team interested in adding the veteran kicker.

Tucker spent 11 seasons with the Ravens before being released in May. For much of his Baltimore tenure, he was regarded as one of the best kickers in NFL history, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors. He also set the NFL record for the longest field goal in 2021, drilling a 66-yard game-winner, a mark that stood until Cam Little connected on a 68-yard kick in Week 9 this season.

Despite his historic résumé, Tucker struggled in his final year with Baltimore, converting just 73.3% of his field-goal attempts and going 6-for-11 from 50 yards or more. While his career accuracy rate of 89.1% still ranks fourth all-time, teams will be weighing both his on-field decline and the off-field allegations as he approaches what could be his 12th NFL season.

