Mario Fires Back at Ray J After Viral 92Q Interview: “Stop While Your Brakes Still Work, Homie”

Mario has officially entered the chat and Baltimore’s own R&B king is not here for Ray J’s bold claim that he could beat him in a song-for-song battle.

After Ray J’s hilarious and chaotic appearance on the Quicksilva Morning Show went viral, where he insisted he could out-sing and out-hit Mario “right now,” the “Let Me Love You” singer took to Instagram with a response that instantly ignited the internet.

In a post shared to his Stories, Mario wrote:

“YOOO! My first tour show and ‘MOOD SWINGS’ EP release in VA had me busy, I come back to my room and @rayj in my HOME TOWN TALKING CRAZY!!!!”

Mario reminded Ray J that he’s not new to this, he’s true to this, noting he’s lived in LA for over 15 years and performed on countless stages in Ray J’s own city, including sharing stages with Ray J’s sister, Brandy, whom he called “the female singer GOAT.”

Then came the jab that made fans scream:

“The biggest stage you touched was on VERZUZ and I told them to bring you on there. I set the whole play up and this how you coming…!? OH ARRRRDDDD.”

Mario capped it off with a caption that was both petty and perfect:

“MOOD SWINGS OUT NOW!! But @rayj, stop while your brakes still work homie 😂”

Fans immediately split into teams #TeamMario and #TeamRayJ as the R&B internet lit up with debates, memes, and requests for an official showdown. Given that Mario is a Baltimore legend, the hometown pride behind his clapback only fueled the fire.

Ray J may have sparked the conversation, but Mario made it clear he’s ready if the challenge becomes real. And if this back-and-forth continues, the world may just get a Verzuz-level moment for the culture.

One thing’s for sure: R&B beef has never been this entertaining.