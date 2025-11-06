Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Travelers flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport should prepare for major disruptions. BWI is one of 40 airports across the country where flights will be reduced due to staffing shortages caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown, WMAR reports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced the decision during a press conference on Tuesday, confirming that starting Friday, roughly 10 percent of flights out of BWI, Dulles, and Reagan National will be cut.

Officials said the move comes amid growing concerns over worker fatigue and safety risks, as thousands of air traffic controllers and aviation employees have been working without pay since the shutdown began more than a month ago. Many have started missing shifts, creating critical staffing gaps.

“Safety must come first,” Duffy stated. “With the number of no-shows and increasing exhaustion among staff, reducing flights is the only responsible step.”

The FAA reports more than 2,000 air traffic control vacancies nationwide, worsening the strain on already thin crews. Travelers should expect significant delays and cancellations while reductions remain in effect.

Major hubs impacted by the cuts include Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, New York’s JFK and LaGuardia, and Washington’s Dulles and Reagan airports.

Airlines are advising passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to anticipate longer wait times due to the nationwide disruption.

BWI Among 40 U.S. Airports Facing Flight Cuts Amid Federal Shutdown was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com