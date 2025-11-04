Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Fight Canceled Over Tank’s Latest Assault Allegations

Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

The exhibition fight between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis has been canceled after a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Davis, alleging the boxer beat and kidnapped her.

“The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Davis in Miami-Dade County on Thursday, Oct. 30, accusing the boxer of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” USA Today reports.

The woman, who was in an intimate relationship with Davis that started in 2022, claims the incident took place Monday, Oct. 27 at Tootsie’s Cabaret, a strip club in Miami Gardens where she works as a VIP cocktail waitress. According to the complaint viewed by USA Today, “Davis choked, grabbed, pulled, pushed and hit her in the back of the head.”

According to the complaint, Davis found the woman inside the club around 4:15 a.m. and forcibly grabbed and dragged her through a stairway, through the kitchen, and into the parking garage.

At that point, according to the complaint, “Davis continuously grabbed, choked, pushed, pulled, and struck her in the back of the head, leaving her terrified and alone and embarrassed for her co-workers and employer,” USA Today reports.

The woman claimed that this incident wasn’t the first time that Davis physically assaulted her. In fact, she noted, at least four times he’d been physically abusive to her. According to the complaint, Davis also threatened to kill her on two separate occasions in writing.

Jake Paul took to social media to express his disappointment over the fight’s cancellation and to take jabs at Davis.

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage,’’ Paul wrote on his X account. “Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.’’

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account,’’ Paul continued. “My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power.’’

Moving forward, Paul is looking to fight before the end of 2025 according to a press release from his promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions.

“Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix have announced that Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis, originally scheduled for Friday, November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, will no longer be moving forward.

‘Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,’ said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. ‘While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025. Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized.”

Speculation has been swirling that Paul could fight Anthony Joshua, who was reportedly supposed to fight Paul before Davis was announced as the exhibition fighter’s next opponent.

