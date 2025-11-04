Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Trade For Titans Edge Rusher Dre’Mont Jones Ahead Of Deadline

Published on November 4, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their defense ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Tennessee Titans edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In exchange, the Ravens are sending Tennessee a conditional fifth-round pick that could escalate to a fourth-rounder based on performance incentives.

Jones, 28, brings six years of NFL experience to Baltimore. Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, he later signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks before being released after two seasons. The Titans picked him up on a one-year, $10 million contract earlier this year.

The veteran pass rusher has been on a hot streak lately, recording 4.5 sacks over his last four games. His career-high stands at 6.5 sacks, with an overall career total of 35 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

For Baltimore, the addition of Jones addresses a key need in the edge rush department after trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers and losing rookie Tavius Robinson to injury.

The Ravens’ defense has been one of the league’s strongest, but injuries and recent roster shifts have left the team looking for fresh pressure off the edge. With Jones joining the lineup, Baltimore hopes to maintain its defensive dominance through the second half of the season.

