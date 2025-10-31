Family Matters Star Darius McCrary Arrested Over Child Support Case

Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Family Matters actor Darius McCrary has been booked into a Michigan jail after being arrested on the United States-Mexico border.

McCrary, who will forever be known for his portrayal of Eddie Winslow, was issued a felony warrant after he reportedly missed a Michigan court hearing. McCrary allegedly failed to pay nearly $75,000 in past-due child support. The actor was finally captured, almost a month after the warrant was issued, and was booked into a San Diego jail where he stayed until he was sent to Michigan where the warrant was issued, TMZ reports.

During the first court appearance in San Diego, Wednesday (Oct. 15), McCrary appeared to be struggling to understand what was happening.

According to ABC 10News in San Diego, McCrary was arrested for the outstanding warrant on Oct. 5. During his court hearing, McCrary decided to bypass a lawyer and opted to represent himself. At the beginning of the hearing, McCrary wanted to let the San Diego courtroom know that he was “here on special appearance.” In fact, he kept repeating that he was “here on a special appearance.”

The judge then asked, “Sir, who are you specially appearing for?” McCrary responded, “Specially appearing for Darius McCrary. I’m here. I’m here.”

“In fact, after a while, the judge — apparently having had enough — decided to give him a public defender, explaining McCrary ‘is unable to understand and appreciate the legalities of these proceedings,’” TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, McCrary’s bond has been set at $18,968.32. There has been no note of McCrary’s release at the time of this report.

“Darius was picked up at the Border of Mexico because he was partnering with a real estate developer that is building homes for the homeless in Tijuana, Mexico,” McCrary’s representative, Ann Barlow, told Fox 13. “Darius was doing a GOOD DEED when he discovered he had a felony warrant at the Border of Mexico for a missed court appearance.

“The missed court appearance was for an ongoing child support dispute, whereas Oakland County mailed the notice to appear to Darius PO BOX giving him only 3 days to appear in Michigan Court,” she continued. “Unfortunately, Darius had COVID, therefore did not check his PO Box until the day after his court date.”

McCrary is charged with four felony counts of unpaid child support. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.