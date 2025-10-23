Lamar Jackson Returns To Practice After Hamstring Injury

Listen Live
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since pulling his hamstring in Week 4.

NFL.com reports that fans on site said Jackson came out midway through practice and participated in warm-ups with his teammates during the portion open to the media. On the official injury report, he was listed as limited.

Head coach John Harbaugh seemed encouraged, saying, “It was good, it was good. I was happy with all the guys, seeing everybody out there.”

Jackson has missed the past two games, both losses for the Ravens, and the team is hoping his return can spark some life into this 1-5 squad as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Ravens had a bye in Week 7, giving Jackson extra time to heal.

When asked about Jackson’s chances of playing this weekend, Harbaugh didn’t give much away: “It’s hard to put a number on it. I don’t have any shareable injury intelligence for you guys at this point.”

Harbaugh also didn’t specify who would start at quarterback if Jackson can’t go, backups Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley are both options.

