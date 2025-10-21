Listen Live
Entertainment

Snoop Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New "Love is Love" Kids' Song

Snoop Dogg Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New “Love is Love” Kids’ Song After Controversy

The rap star turned media personality collaborated with "The Voice" alum Jeremy Beloate on a new song.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Snoop Dogg has made an abrupt turn in his relationship with the LGBTQ+ community after making controversial comments on a podcast in August. He’s now collaborated with The Voice album Jeremy Beloate on a new song called “Love is Love.”

Beloate was on Team Snoop during his past season on The Voice. He and Snoop created the song together for Snoop’s animated YouTube show Doggyland.

The controversy began in August when Snoop appeared on the It’s Giving podcast. On that show, he recounted taking his grandson to see the 2022 Toy Story sequel Lightyear. In the movie, there’s a lesbian couple raising children, as well as the first onscreen kiss between same-sex partners ever in any Pixar or Disney film.

Snoop said he was unprepared to have a discussion with his grandson about two women in a relationship.

“Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

Snoop said he remembered thinking, “Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t. I just came to watch the god-damn movie.’”

He continued, “It f-ck me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s– that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The comments elicited a backlash that he initially answered on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram page. They posted a discussion where host T.S. Madison called Snoop out. In a since-deleted comment, he said, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

However, his representatives say the account was hacked, and Snoop didn’t make the post.

He’s apparently instead addressing the issue with new content on Doggyland. On the song “Love Is Love,” Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy who comes to hang with the Doggyland puppies. Snoop voices Bow Whizzle, one of the main characters on the series.

“Our parents are different / No two are the same / But the one thing that’s for certain is the love won’t change,” are some of the lyrics. “Families are special / They are so unique / Everybody’s got a purpose, more than what you see / We love you, parents / We love you so.”

Snoop also participated in Spirit Day which brings awareness to anti-bullying for LGBTQ+ teenagers. In his conversation with Beloate, he said, “It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is…being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key.”

Seee social media’s reaction to the initial statements below:

SEE ALSO

Snoop Dogg Supports LGBTQ+ Community With New “Love is Love” Kids’ Song After Controversy  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

iOne Local | Brandy and Monica Contest- WERQ | 2025-10-17
Contests

Win Tickets For You & Your Friends To See Brandy & Monica!

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close