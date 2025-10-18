Baltimore Running Festival Leads To Major Road Closures

The 25th Annual Baltimore Running Festival, is bringing a lot of traffic and road closures downtown. The marathon kicked off at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 18 and will bring congestion until later in the evening. Residents and visitors are encouraged to check the interactive road closure map, to see when neighborhoods will be affected by the races throughout the day.

The races began at various locations and times:

5K race begins at Light & Pratt Streets / McKeldin Square, scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m.

Marathon & 10K begin at Paca & Camden Streets / Brooks Robinson Statue, scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m.

Half-Marathon begins at Pratt & Calvert Streets, scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

At 3:00 p.m., all courses will be closed.

In preparation for the marathon, the following street and road closures were implemented:

Left lane closure (next to median) of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway Streets began at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17, Pratt Street will be closed from Charles to Light Streets. This portion of Pratt Street will remain closed until late Saturday afternoon, when the event clears.

Parking restrictions were implemented starting on Friday, October 17, at 8:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m., this includes:

Linwood Avenue between Eastern Avenue and Madison Street

Madison Street between Linwood Avenue and Washington Street (North side)

Washington Street between Madison Street and Sinclair Lane

Eastern Avenue between Linwood and Patterson Park Avenues (North side)

Boston Street between Aliceanna Street and Lakewood Avenue (North side)

Lancaster Street between President Street and Central Avenue

33rd Street between Hillen Road and Guilford Avenue

28th Street between Howard and St. Paul Streets

St. Paul Street between 28th and Baltimore Streets

Maryland Avenue/Cathedral Street/Liberty Street/Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between 29th and Pratt Streets

Camden Street between Howard and Paca Streets

Baltimore Street from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue (South side)

Key Highway between Light and Lawrence Streets

Fayette Street between Calvert and Gay Streets (South side)

Hillen Road between Harford Road and 33rd Street (East side)

Harford Road between St. Lo Drive and Hillen Road (East side)

Hillen Road between 33rd Street to Mervo High School entrance

Calvert Street between Pratt and Fayette Streets

Druid Park Lake Drive Access Road between Lakeview Avenue and Mt. Royal Terrace

Charles Street between North and Lafayette Avenues

Lafayette Avenue between Charles Street and Maryland Avenue

McCulloh Street between Paca Street and Druid Park Lake Drive (East side)

Howard Street between 29th and 28th Streets

Patterson Park Avenue from Baltimore Street to Eastern Avenue (East side)

Aliceanna Street between Caroline and Boston Streets

O’Donnell Street between Lakewood and Linwood Avenues

Guilford Avenue between 33rd and 29th Streets

29th Street between Guilford and Maryland Avenues

Point Street between Central Avenue and Wills Street (North side)

Point Street between Wills Street and Caroline Street

Caroline Street between Point Street and Aliceanna Street

Light Street between Pratt and Lee Streets (West side)

Light Street between Lombard and Pratt Streets (East side)

Central Avenue between Dock and Point Streets (West side)

Charles Street between Pratt and Lombard Streets (Eest side) – parking restrictions along Charles Street began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17th