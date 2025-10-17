Listen Live
News

Man Accused Of Setting Palisades Fire Indicted,

Man Accused Of Setting Palisades Fire Indicted, Could Face 45 Years In Prison

Jonathan Rinderknecht was indicted earlier this week in connection to the Palisades, which caused billions of dollars in damage in Calfionia.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Palisades Fire Rebuild

A California man connected to the destructive Palisades fire was indicted earlier this week and could face up to 45 years in prison for his actions. Jonathan Rinderknecht is accused of setting the blaze on the first day of January this year, which was reported as the most damaging fire in the state’s history.

The Los Angeles Times reports that on Wednesday (October 15), a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, for his alleged role in setting the Palisades in the Temescal Canyon. Rinderknecht, who was arrested on October 7 for arson, faced the jury and was charged with two additional felonies, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and one count of timber set afire.

More from the DOJ:

Related Stories

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, a.k.a. “Jonathan Rinder,” and “Jon Rinder,” is charged in the three-count indictment with one count of destruction of property by means of fire, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and one count of timber set afire.

Rinderknecht has been in federal custody since his arrest on October 7. His next court appearance will be his arraignment, which is expected to occur in the coming weeks in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

According to court documents, law enforcement determined that the Palisades Fire was a “holdover” fire – a continuation of the Lachman Fire that began early in the morning on New Year’s Day 2025. Although firefighters quickly suppressed the Lachman Fire, the fire continued to smolder and burn underground within the root structure of dense vegetation.

The Palisades blaze damaged around 23,400 acres of land and destroyed nearly 7,000 buildings and structures in the region. At the time of his arrest, Rinderknecht, a former resident of the region, was living in Florida.

The blaze was part of the Lachman fires, which prosecutors say Rinderknecht started after working an Uber shift. Investigators later found images on Rinderknecht’s of a city on fire.

While Rinderknecht faces up to 45 years, there is a mandatory minimum of five years if convicted.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Man Accused Of Setting Palisades Fire Indicted, Could Face 45 Years In Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Exterior shot of Amazon's German headquarters
Local

Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Sad cute raccoon in a cage. Animal prison. Poor raccoon is suffering. Close-up of an animal behind a fence close up
Local

Rabid Raccoon Captured Inside Baltimore’s Fallstaff Elementary

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close