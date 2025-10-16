Listen Live
Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Published on October 16, 2025

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The queen of innovation has done it again. Missy Elliott lit up the runway at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, proving once more that she’s not just a performer — she’s a movement.

Missy brought unmatched energy and creativity to the stage, performing a high-powered medley of hits including “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Lose Control,” and “Minute Man.”

Her set transformed the fashion show into a full-on concert experience, blending bold visuals, cutting-edge choreography, and Missy’s one-of-a-kind flair.

Wearing a stunning custom bedazzled outfit and her signature futuristic style, she commanded every inch of the runway. The crowd couldn’t get enough — reminding everyone why she remains one of music’s most dynamic and respected figures.

Missy’s performance wasn’t just entertainment — it was a celebration of creativity, confidence, and longevity.

Nearly three decades after redefining what hip-hop could sound and look like, she continues to inspire a new generation of artists and fans.

For many, this performance marked a powerful crossover between music and fashion, showcasing how hip-hop culture continues to influence global style and storytelling.

Missy Elliott’s legacy has always been about pushing boundaries — and this performance was no exception.

Whether it’s through her visuals, lyrics, or presence, she continues to show that true artistry never goes out of style.

Missy Elliott Shuts Down the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show  was originally published on hot1009.com

