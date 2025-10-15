Listen Live
Television

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss's New BET Show '106 & Sports

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cam Newton & Ashley Moss Talk New ‘106 & Sports’ Show
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Cam Newton and Ashley Nicole Moss are bringing a fresh perspective to sports and culture with their new BET show, “106 & Sports.” The dynamic duo discussed their vision for the show, which aims to honor the iconic legacy of “106 & Park” while carving out a new space for authentic conversations in sports.

Newton expressed his excitement about working on a platform where he can be “authentically Blackity Black,” a sentiment that promises to infuse the show with genuine cultural energy. The hosts are not trying to replace the beloved music countdown show but rather enhance the brand’s legacy by extending it into the sports world. “All you’re trying to do is enhance what this brand means,” Moss explained, highlighting their deep respect for the original show’s impact.



“106 & Sports” is positioned as a platform where athletes can be their true selves. Moss described their goal to create a “safe space, but a real space,” where tough questions are asked among family. They want to build a relatable environment where guests feel understood, a departure from more traditional sports media outlets.

READ MORE STORIES:

Newton recently celebrated his number two jersey being retired at Auburn University, a massive honor. He sees his transition into hosting as an opportunity to showcase his personality beyond the football helmet, a challenge many athletes face. With “106 & Sports,” Newton and Moss are set to create a powerful, necessary, and unapologetically Black platform in the sports landscape.

SEE ALSO

Inside Cam Newton & Ashley Moss’s New BET Show ‘106 & Sports  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
306 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

Baltimore City Hall
267 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close