Listen Live
Sports

Ravens Fall 17-3 to Rams as Lamar Jackson Sits Out Injured

Ravens Struggle Without Lamar in 17-3 Loss to Rams

Published on October 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

The Baltimore Ravens looked out of sync, losing 17-3 to the Los Angeles Rams with Lamar Jackson watching from the sideline. Without the star quarterback, the offense couldn’t get much going and managed just one field goal early in the game. Backup quarterbacks struggled to move the ball, and the run game never found its footing against a tough Rams defense. Los Angeles took control in the second half, pulling away with two touchdowns that sealed the deal. The loss drops Baltimore to 1-5 on the season, and fans are hoping Lamar’s return will spark some much-needed life into the offense.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Local

Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

A Toast To Black Hollywood
186 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Candles
72 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

CARDI B LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR BALTIMORE STOP
Contests

Register For A Chance To Win Tickets To See Cardi B In Baltimore!

News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close