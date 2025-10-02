Listen Live
How Much Privacy Should Teenagers Really Have?

Published on October 2, 2025

A recent discussion on The Quicksilva Morning Show sparked a debate after a father questioned his daughter about texting boys has drawn attention online, highlighting the challenges of parenting in the digital age.

In the exchange, the daughter initially denied communicating with boys via text messages. The father, pressing for honesty, emphasized the importance of transparency and trust within their relationship. After repeated questioning, the daughter admitted she had been texting but insisted the conversations were casual and involved “just friends.”

The father clarified that his concern was not about control, but about honesty and responsible behavior. “It’s not the texting that matters, it’s whether I can trust you to tell me the truth,” he said, stressing the need for open communication.

The exchange has sparked discussion, where many parents have shared similar experiences. Some praised the father’s persistence in addressing honesty, while others suggested that too much pressure could push teens toward secrecy.

Check it out below:

