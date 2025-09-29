Ravens Lose Pro Bowl Lineman Nnamdi Madubuike for Season with Neck Injury

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Ravens Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike started the season on fire, recording two sacks and nine quarterback pressures in just two games despite constant double teams. But his momentum has been cut short.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Madubuike will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury. He declined to provide specifics about the diagnosis, saying that information would come from Madubuike himself.

Harbaugh also withheld updates on five other injured players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who exited Sunday’s game with a hamstring issue.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Madubuike, 27, first experienced symptoms following Baltimore’s Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns. Further evaluation confirmed the neck injury, and while Harbaugh avoided details, he acknowledged concern that it could be long-term.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Madubuike quickly made an impact in Baltimore. His breakout season came in 2023 when he led all NFL interior defensive linemen with 13 sacks, anchoring a Ravens defense that finished first in points allowed (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Though his sack total dipped to 6.5 in 2024, Madubuike became a focal point for opposing offenses, often drawing double teams. He called the attention “a compliment” during training camp, noting it helped open opportunities for his teammates.

Across his five-year career, Madubuike earned two Pro Bowl selections and tallied 30 sacks, 203 tackles, and 69 tackles for loss in 78 games.

His absence was felt immediately in Week 3, when the Ravens surrendered 224 rushing yards—their worst performance against the run since 2017, and failed to record a single sack against Detroit’s Jared Goff. Baltimore was also without outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who led the team in sacks last season.

The loss of Madubuike marks a major blow to a defense that just last year ranked first in total yards allowed and fewest yards per carry.