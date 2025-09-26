Listen Live
Gigi Maguire: From Magic City to Mainstream

Published on September 26, 2025

Gigi Maguire POTC Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Gigi Maguire dropped gems about her evolution, from her iconic days at Magic City to her current reign in the podcast world. Maguire’s journey is a masterclass in resilience and reinvention, providing a powerful blueprint for anyone looking to turn their hustle into an empire.

Gigi opened up about her early days, crediting her father for instilling the unshakeable confidence that has defined her career. That self-assurance carried Gigi from Philadelphia to Atlanta, where she famously won amateur night at Magic City and was hired on the spot. Gigi Maguire didn’t just dance; she performed, bringing unique artistry to the stage that set Gigi apart and made her a star.


 

Now, Gigi is channeling that same energy into new ventures. As a long-standing co-host on the popular “Lip Service” podcast, Gigi continues to push boundaries. Gigi is also stepping into a new spotlight with a solo, the [Pink Conversations] podcast, which is currently undergoing a rebrand to come back bigger and better.

But the biggest news is Gigi Maguire’s upcoming book, titled [Kafi]. The book promises to tell the full story from a mental health perspective, offering an unfiltered look at the pressures and obstacles that Gigi Maguire overcame. Gigi Maguire spoke on the importance of separating the public persona from the private self, Kafi, and how the book will finally introduce the world to the woman behind the name. From the start in the industry to the rise as an entrepreneur and media personality, Gigi Maguire’s story is a powerful reminder that you are the author of your own narrative.

