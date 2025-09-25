Listen Live
News

White House Prepares for Mass Federal Layoffs Amid Shutdown Risk

White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
White House in Washington DC. American presidency residence. Federal government. Historic home of American presidents. USA symbol. The White House is national symbol. Political government building.
Source: Tverdohlib / Getty

The White House is instructing federal agencies to prepare for large-scale layoffs if the government shuts down next week.

In a memo released Wednesday night, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) told agencies to plan for a “reduction in force” for programs whose funding could lapse, especially those not aligned with the President’s priorities. Unlike previous shutdowns, when non-essential federal employees were furloughed but returned once funding was restored, a reduction in force would permanently eliminate positions, marking a far more aggressive step.

The memo instructs agencies to revise these plans after a potential shutdown ends, keeping only the minimal number of employees needed to maintain statutory functions.

Maryland has already been heavily impacted by federal workforce cuts under the Trump administration, losing more than 15,000 federal jobs since January, the largest drop in any state.

The OMB’s directive raises the stakes for a possible shutdown and increases pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Both Democrats have opposed a short-term funding bill supported by President Trump and congressional Republicans, which would extend government operations for seven weeks in exchange for healthcare changes.

In response to the memo, Jeffries posted on X, “We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings. Get lost,” calling OMB Director Russ Vought a “malignant political hack.” Schumer called the memo “an attempt at intimidation” and said any firings would likely be overturned in court or result in rehiring.

OMB said it held its first planning call with federal agencies this week, coordinating shutdown contingency measures. While past shutdown plans were publicly posted, this year’s plans have not been released. The memo also criticized Democrats for blocking a clean funding bill, citing their demands for extended health subsidies and Medicaid reversals.

The agency reminded all federal offices to submit their shutdown plans promptly, noting some are still outstanding.

SEE ALSO

White House Prepares For Potential Mass Firings If Government Shuts Down  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
246 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
283 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Justin Tucker Sells Owings Mills Home Amid NFL Suspension

Local

From $40 to $425: Maryland Rolling Out Higher Speed Camera Fines

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close