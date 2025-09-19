Anne Arundel School Bus Workers Reach Tentative Agreement, Averting Strike

Listen Live
Anne Arundel school bus workers reach tentative deal, avert strike

Published on September 19, 2025

Back of a School Bus
Source: Joseph D Washburn / Getty

School bus drivers and aides in Anne Arundel County have reached a tentative agreement with their employers, avoiding a potential strike that could have disrupted transportation for thousands of students.

The agreement, reached between UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO members employed by Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and RE Wilson, includes significant wage and benefit increases and sets a path toward affordable health insurance, according to union officials.

“From the start, our members have been clear: they want fair compensation and real access to affordable health care,” said Ray Lee, special assistant to the Local 1994 president. “This agreement is a step forward in valuing the essential work these drivers and aides perform every day. Their unity and determination made this possible.”

Union members are scheduled to vote on ratifying the deal Thursday, Sept. 25.

The breakthrough comes just weeks after drivers and aides voted to authorize a strike in late August, following their rejection of the company’s “best and final” offer. That vote gave the union authority to call a walkout if negotiations stalled.

With the new tentative agreement in place, officials say the risk of a strike has been averted pending ratification.

