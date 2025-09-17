Listen Live
Body Found in Houston Singer D4vd's Car Identified as Teen Girl

Published on September 17, 2025

Amiri: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

In a deeply disturbing turn of events, authorities have identified the decomposed body discovered in a Tesla—linked to rising Houston artist D4vd—at a Los Angeles impound lot as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

The singer has a tattoo that matches one that was on the finger of the deceased 15-year-old girl that was discovered in the trunk of his car, according to TMZ

The tragic discovery was made on September 8th, when LAPD officers were called to Hollywood Tow due to a strong, foul odor coming from the impounded vehicle. The Tesla had been towed after being reported abandoned, and no one expected what would be found inside.

Following a forensic investigation, officials confirmed the remains were those of Rivas, a teen who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore. Her full identity, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the LAPD.

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation by the L.A. County Medical Examiner, the LAPD has officially opened a homicide case, signaling foul play is suspected.

At this time, D4vd has not been named a suspect, and it remains unclear how the vehicle—believed to be connected to the artist—came to be involved in the incident. The case has sparked intense public interest and concern, particularly within the music and entertainment communities.

This chilling case adds a somber note to LA’s already turbulent crime landscape, and the hip-hop world will be watching closely as more details unfold.

Stay tapped in for updates as the investigation continues.

Body Found in Houston Singer D4vd’s Car Identified as Teen Girl  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

