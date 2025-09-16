Listen Live
Pop Culture

Lil Nas X "In Treatment" After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Following Lil Nas X‘s August arrest in Los Angeles for strolling at night while chatting with fans, he’s now getting help.

The “Old Town Road” singer missed a pre-trial hearing on Monday, when his lawyer, Drew Findling, explained that he’s in an inpatient facility.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels was okay with Lil Nas X’s reasoning for his absence, adding that if “treatment changes, and he becomes an outpatient, then we’ll talk.” His next hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Findling confirmed the singer’s whereabouts and that he’s got his family’s support as he overcomes his issues.

“Obviously, you heard the treatment word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being,” Findling said. “He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that.”

His counsel adds, “He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

Born Montero Lamar Hill, his legal problems came when he was seen roaming Los Angeles at night wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, and was even spotted wearing a traffic cone as a hat.

As he kept walking, cops were eventually called, and he allegedly charged at them —while allegedly completely naked —when they tried to approach him, leading to an arrest.

He was jailed and charged with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. Later, he was released on $75,000 bail, pleaded not guilty, and took to Instagram to recount his scary jail stint to his fans.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all,” he said. “That was f-cking terrifying, that was a terrifying last four days.”

See social media’s reaction to the initial arrest below. 

SEE ALSO

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
276 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

Local

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

SORRY WE'RE CLOSED sign
Local

Baltimore’s Teavolve To Close After Nearly Two Decades

News

Charlie Kirk Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ In Rant Against Anti-ICE Protesters In Los Angeles

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Local

DMV Headlines: Countries Halt Package Deliveries to U.S

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close