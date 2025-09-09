Listen Live
MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Published on September 9, 2025

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) just hit different this year, and it’s all thanks to their first-ever broadcast on CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2025 VMAs pulled in a massive 5.5 million viewers, marking a 42% jump from last year’s numbers. That’s the biggest audience the show has seen in six years!

Why the Glow-Up?

Here’s the tea: CBS has way more reach than MTV. We’re talking about access to 125 million homes across the U.S., compared to MTV’s smaller audience. Add in streaming on Paramount+ and the usual MTV airing, and you’ve got a recipe for a ratings win. This year’s VMAs even became CBS’s most-watched entertainment special since the Grammys.

Noche de premios y sorpresas en los MTV Video Music Awards

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

A Night Full of Wins

The show was hosted by the legendary LL Cool J, who brought all the vibes. Ariana Grande snagged Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead,” while Lady Gaga cleaned up with four awards, including Artist of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter also had her moment, taking home Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet.

But the night wasn’t just about the awards. The VMAs also honored some of the biggest names in music and culture. Mariah Carey was the latest recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award, honoring her decades-long career. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes was honored with the inaugural Rock The Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Holding Their Own

The VMAs faced stiff competition from Sunday Night Football on NBC, which featured a nail-biting game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the NFL’s massive draw, the VMAs held their ground, proving that music and culture can still command attention even on a football-dominated night.

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

