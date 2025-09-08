Listen Live
Multiple Injuries Reported In I-795 Crash Involving Ambulance

Published on September 8, 2025

Close Up Shot Focused on Yellow Tape Showing Text "Police Line Do Not Cross". Restricted Area of a Crime Scene. Bokeh Background with Flickering Siren Lights. Forensics Team Working on a Case
Source: Philip Hoeppli / Getty

Several people were injured Saturday evening in a multi-vehicle crash on I-795 at Westminster Pike, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The incident temporarily closed all lanes on the highway.

Baltimore County Police reported the crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. and involved a Carroll County ambulance and a tractor-trailer. The ambulance was responding to an emergency call in Baltimore County when it was struck by the tractor-trailer at the intersection of Butler Road and Westminster Pike.

Authorities confirmed the tractor-trailer was carrying fuel, but no leaks were detected at the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash and multiple injuries, Baltimore County Police requested assistance from the Maryland State Police. Two of the injured were airlifted to nearby hospitals via State Police helicopters, while several others were treated on-site and transported to hospitals by ambulance.

The Baltimore County Crash Team also responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area while cleanup and investigation continued.

Multiple Injuries Reported In I-795 Crash Involving Ambulance  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

