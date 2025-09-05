Get Unfiltered: Tabitha Brown vs. Everybody

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital



You already know how the internet gets when someone speaks a hard truth. This week, the commotion is all about America’s favorite auntie, Tabitha Brown, and the real-talk advice she gave to struggling entrepreneurs. The question is, was she being insensitive, or was she just being honest?

Tabitha took to social media with a message that hit a little too close to home for some. She said that entrepreneurship isn’t for everybody, and if your business has you “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” it might be time to get a job for a little while. She made it clear that it doesn’t mean your dream is dead, but right now, it just “ain’t working.”

Of course, the internet did what it does best and went into an uproar. Some people called her comments tone-deaf, pointing to the jewelry she was wearing in the video and questioning who she was to tell people to get a job. They felt that, as a successful multi-millionaire, her advice came from a place of privilege.

But let’s be real—was she wrong? Many people are defending her, saying there’s nothing wrong with getting a steady job to provide stability while you figure out your next move. The reality is that plenty of jobs are available, but some people would rather make excuses than do what’s necessary. There’s no shame in pivoting to take care of your responsibilities. As one person put it, you’ll never be criticized by someone doing better than you. The noise is usually coming from those not doing anything at all.

