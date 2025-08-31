Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Baltimore Buzzes As Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.1 Billion

Published on August 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Money
Source: StoryBlocks / Radio One Digital

Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion! The Powerball jackpot surged from its prior estimate of $950 million up to $1.1 billion, now ranking as the fifth-largest in the game’s history. The lump-sum cash option stands near $498 million before taxes, while the full annuity payout stretches over 30 years. “Who doesn’t like money?” asked Mike Posner, who works at Charles Village Discount Liquors, as he watched the line of hopeful buyers grow. The spike in sales wasn’t limited to one store local lottery machines across the city are seeing heavy foot traffic as people take their shot at becoming overnight millionaires. The sheer size of the jackpot creates widespread buzz and urgency especially around holiday weekends like Labor Day.

What This Means for Players & the Local Community

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close