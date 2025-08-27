Listen Live
Lil Nas X Opens Up After Bizarre Arrest Goes Viral

Lil Nas X has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Studio City, after a bizarre video surfaced showing him walking half-naked down the street.

Published on August 27, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-LIL NAS X
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Lil Nas X has broken his silence following his recent arrest in Studio City, after a bizarre video surfaced showing him walking half-naked down the street.

The situation quickly escalated when police arrived, leading to the rapper being hit with three felony charges of battery on a police officer with injury, and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. After spending four days in jail, Nas was released on $75,000 bail and spoke out via Instagram on Tuesday.

The Old Town Road artist’s story reassured fans while reflecting on the experience.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? Sh*t’s gonna be all right,” he said. “Sh*t’s gonna be all right. Sh*t. That was f*cking terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.” His attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the press outside the courthouse, standing by Nas and calling for patience. “He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence,” he said. “We’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life.”

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, told TMZ that the artist is staying positive. “He’s in good spirits,” he said. “He’s very remorseful for what happened… he’s gonna get the help he needs, and just keep him in your prayers.”

The Los Angeles County D.A.’s office is pursuing the case seriously. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be,” said DA Nathan J. Hochman. Lil Nas X is expected back in court on September 15 for a pre-trial hearing.

Lil Nas X Opens Up After Bizarre Arrest Goes Viral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

