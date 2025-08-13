Katt Graham on Lifetime’s “If I Run” and Staying Inspired

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Y’all already know Kat Graham brings that energy wherever she goes, but when she pulled up to “Posted on The Corner,” she was serving authenticity and inspiration like only she can. The multi-talented actress is back on our screens with Lifetime’s “If I Run,” premiering August 2nd, and sis is not playing around.

“The movie’s a faith-based film, so I don’t mind talking about it,” Graham shared, breaking down how her spiritual foundation shapes everything she does. “I always meditate every day, I pray every day. I’m somebody that, you know, I don’t play with my peace.”

In “If I Run,” Kat steps into the role of Casey, a character running from the law – a complete flip from her previous role in “Duplicity” where she was holding law enforcement accountable. “I love, as a black woman, playing different characters that show different sides of who we are,” she explained, emphasizing how representation matters in every role she takes.

But it’s not just about the acting for Kat. She’s tapping into real pain to bring authenticity to her performances. After losing her brother in 2021, she’s learned that “grief doesn’t have a time. It’ll just hit you randomly, and it comes in waves.” That raw emotion? She channels it into her craft, making every scene hit different.





Living in Atlanta keeps her grounded and inspired, away from the “flaky” LA energy. She’s about that meditation life, daily prayer, and surrounding herself with kindness – because as she puts it, “kindness and being kind to people just gives you a different kind of protection.”

For young black actresses coming up, her advice is simple but powerful: “You just got to be your most authentic self and bring your truth to everything that you do.”

Kat Graham isn’t just acting – she’s living her purpose, ten toes down.

