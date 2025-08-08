5 Beauty Products To Perfect Your Beat

Source:

There’s layers to this ish. No literally, a good beat face and skin care routine is layered. If you’re like me, your beauty routine is ever evolving. The joy of introducing a new beauty product into the fold releases a dose of dopamine into your system. Whether you’re going full glam or doing a 5-minute beat, the foundation of your beauty routine starts with clean skin followed by products that help treat, moisturize and prep and prime your skin for foundation.

Keep scrolling for five beauty products recommended by the editors at HB.

Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser

Kick off this beauty tutorial with a fresh face. My skincare routine is all about achieving a natural glow and maintaining the health of my skin. I love washing my face with the Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser ($39). This sensitive and caring cleanser leaves my skin feeling clean and hydrated.

Black Girl Sunscreen

According to Tatayana Yomary, HB Beauty Writer, a lightweight sheer tinted sunscreen should be the base of your beauty routine this summer. “I find joy in knowing that I’m protecting my skin with Black Girl Sunscreen ($15.99). It’s lightweight, effortlessly blends, and gives my skin a subtle glow. I have learned from my dermatologist that a productive sunscreen is all about iron oxide, which is found in tinted sunscreens. This powerful element protects your skin against the harmful glare of blue light, which can age your skin, as well as UV rays.”

Huda Foundation

Huda Beauty continues to grow as the makeup “it girl” thanks to its undeniable products. From the brands long lasting lip stains to their Easy Blur Natural Airbrush Foundation with Niacinamide ($37), it’s obvious why the girls all wear Huda Beauty. Two of the main ingredients in this medium build foundation are Niacinamide, which helps Smooths and refine the look of uneven texture and tone and silica, which helps provide pore-blurring results. At the price point, it’s easy on your pockets and skin.

Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil, Simma Brown Now

For Maui Bigelow, this budget-friendly beauty buy it the cherry on top of a beat face. “I’ve been rocking Wet n’Wild Simma Brown Now ($1) since back in the day. It’s the perfect brown—deep enough to define, warm enough to blend—and I use it on both my lips, brows and eyes. It’s cheap., reliable, and always in my bag. Period.”

Milani Cosmetics Make It Last Original Natural Finish Setting Spray

Another budget-friendly favorite for Maui is this prep, prime and hydrating finishing spray. “While I’ve previously highlighted my love for this Milani Finishing Spray ($10.99), I’d be remiss not to mention this setting spray as a summer must-have. Not only does the waterproof and sweat-proof spray lock in your makeup for 24 hours, but it also comes in clutch for your sun protection routine. It’s important to reapply sunscreen every two hours to ensure protection; this setting spray makes the process seamless. Additionally, this offering cools, hydrates, and refreshes skin.”

