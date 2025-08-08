Get Unfiltered: Should Fathers Have a Say in How Child Support Is Spent?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Should Fathers Be Allowed to Track Child Support Spending?

The age-old debate over child support takes a new turn as callers weighed in on whether fathers paying support should have access to track how the funds are spent. Dominique the Diva’s Get Unfiltered brought passionate perspectives on both sides of the issue, proving this remains a hot topic.

One caller strongly opposed the idea, pointing out the countless responsibilities often shouldered by custodial parents. “I’m with the child 24/7—packing lunches, doing school drops—and you send $300 a month. How do you have questions about how I spend it?” they said. Others in favor of this view emphasized that parents paying support aren’t present for the day-to-day costs and burdens, making such scrutiny unwarranted.

On the flip side, some argued that fathers contributing financially should have the right to ensure the funds benefit their child. “I don’t mind paying support, but yeah, I’d like to know my money is going directly to my kid,” said one dad, rallying for transparency. However, even supporters admitted the issue underscores a broader need for better co-parenting decision-making, saying, “You’ve got to watch who you lay down with to avoid this in the first place.”

The conversation also ventured into practical scenarios, like using child support money for household bills like electricity or rent—expenses that directly impact a child’s well-being. Many callers dismissed the idea that fathers should intervene in these decisions, citing the complexities of raising children and the intertwined costs of maintaining a home.

Ultimately, the debate illustrated varying perspectives on fairness, trust, and accountability in parenting dynamics. While some demand transparency, others insist the focus should remain on trusting custodial parents to make the right choices for the child’s welfare. Where do you stand—team transparency or team stay-out-of-my-business?

